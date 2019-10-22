Online Advertisers Float CCPA Compliance Framework

The Interactive Advertising Bureau is trying to help its members navigate the new California online privacy landscape as the state prepares to initiate its new California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

The law takes effect Jan. 1.

IAB and its standard-setting body, the IAB Technology Lab, have released what they are billing as a "compliance framework" and are seeking public comment, which means from "publishers, technology intermediaries, ad agencies, brands, data companies," and everybody else in the digital ad supply chain.

They said the goal of the effort is to "advance consumers’ privacy rights under the new California law, while enabling the tens of thousands of web publishers and intermediaries that comprise the open internet to continue to provide free advertising-supported content and services in the state."

The framework comprises two parts, a "master contract" that binds everyone in the ad supply chain to certain behaviors complying with the law--for example, a consumer directive not to sell their info-- plus the tech specs on how to bake that contract into their business.

The framework focuses on:

1. "How publishers communicate information about California residents’ rights, including the ability to opt-out of the 'sale' of their personal information.

2. "How to communicate to partners across the open internet supply chain that a California resident has opted out of the sale of his or her personal information.

3. "How partner companies must operate after a consumer has opted out of the sale of their personal information."

The framework will have to be a living document given that the exact regulations implementing the law are still be finalized by the California attorney general. When the rules are final, IAB will promote the framework's rapid adoption, it said.

But advertisers are also hoping the Congress can pass federal privacy legislation that would preempt state efforts like that of California. Given the current climate, bipartisan legislation is a stretch. Both parties, industry, and public interest groups are in agreement that overarching privacy legislation is a good thing, but the details continue to bedevil.