ONE Media Strikes Deal to Advance ATSC 3.0 Chipsets

ONE Media 3.0 said Tuesday it has struck a deal with Saankhya Labs of India to speed up development of the ATSC 3.0 chipsets that will allow TVs, cell phones, tablets and dongles, and even cars to receive the new next gen broadcast transmission standard.

ONE Media is owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group, a pioneer in pushing for a mobile interactive advanced transmission standard for broadcasters.

The agreement stipulates that Saankhya Labs will begin developing global standards for the chipset, including chip architecture and algorithms in concert with Sinclair and ONE Media.

ONE Media says the complete ATSC 3.0 standard is on track for approval by the standards setting body this year. FCC chairman Ajit Pai has said the FCC is on track to approve the transmissions standard by year's end as well.

The FCC recently voted to allow broadcasters to roll out the standard, which is incompatible with current receivers, on a voluntary basis.

“We are pleased to begin working with Saankhya Labs to fast-track development of a global ATSC 3.0 device ecosystem that is focused on mobility, and provides support for all global broadcast transmission standards,” said Mark Aitken, VP for advanced technology, for Sinclair.