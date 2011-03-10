One Economy Forming Advisory Council for Broadband Adoption

One Economy,

the nonprofit focused on getting broadband to underserved communities, is

forming a National Technology Adoption Advisory Council to promote "public

and private sector solutions for increased broadband adoption."

According to the group, more than 80 public officials are

behind the effort, which will kick off with an address Monday by U.S. Chief

Technology Officer Aneesh Chopra, who is expected to focus on partnerships

between nonprofits and federal, state and local policymakers.

Chopra's address will be at the Tenley-Friendship

Neighborhood Library in Washington. Getting broadband to libraries, schools and

other so-called "anchor institutions" was a focus of the Obama

administration's billions of dollars in broadband stimulus funding.

Comcast has partnered with One Economy for its own effort to

boost broadband literacy through its Digital Connectors program.