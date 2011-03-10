One Economy Forming Advisory Council for Broadband Adoption
One Economy,
the nonprofit focused on getting broadband to underserved communities, is
forming a National Technology Adoption Advisory Council to promote "public
and private sector solutions for increased broadband adoption."
According to the group, more than 80 public officials are
behind the effort, which will kick off with an address Monday by U.S. Chief
Technology Officer Aneesh Chopra, who is expected to focus on partnerships
between nonprofits and federal, state and local policymakers.
Chopra's address will be at the Tenley-Friendship
Neighborhood Library in Washington. Getting broadband to libraries, schools and
other so-called "anchor institutions" was a focus of the Obama
administration's billions of dollars in broadband stimulus funding.
Comcast has partnered with One Economy for its own effort to
boost broadband literacy through its Digital Connectors program.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.