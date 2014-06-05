One America Gets New D.C. Digs

One America News Network is moving its Washington bureau closer to the action.

The network had been leasing space in the Washington Times building at 3600 New York Ave., but its new digs at 101 Constitution Ave. put it only a block away from the Capitol and in the same building as Charlie Palmer, long a restaurant hangout for congressional types. One America expects the new studios to be up and running by the end of July.

Network president Charles Herring points to the convenience of the new location, and says the Times office was an effort to build out quickly—the Times offered them a reduced rate.

The new space also includes access to a rooftop deck with unobstructed views of the Capitol, which the network will be able to use for live shots, adds Robert Herring Sr., CEO of One America.

The network, which launched July 4, 2013, is owned by Herring Networks.