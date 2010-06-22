OMVC Reports "High Excitement" over Mobile DTV Test
The Open Mobile Video Coalition says
the first feedback (more than 2,800 comments) from its mobile DTV test in
Washington shows "high excitement" over the prospects for the technology.
The coalition, comprising almost 900
TV stations, commercial and noncommercial, is testing 23 channels of
mobile DTV to a test-bed/focus group of more than 200 viewers
(more than 150 have weighed in so far) who are recording their comments
and viewing patterns.
On a 1-10 sliding scale from
"not at all excited" to "extremely excited," the
respondents averaged a 7.1, which the coalition reads as that "high"
excitement.
Not surprisingly for a mobile
technology, most of the viewing (63%) is "on the go," which is
anywhere but work, home and school. Yes, school -- the initial findings were that
44% of the respondents were watching mobile TV at work or at school (a combined
category), while another 33% were watching at home. The totals add up to more
than 100% because respondents could choose more than one of the three
responses.
While no mobile carrier has yet
agreed to offer the service, Sprint is part of the Washington test and is the
first carrier to "indicate an interest" in talking about mobile DTV.
National Association of Broadcasters has talked optimistically of being able to
secure such a deal.
There are
currently more than 200 viewers in the Washington test using the Samsung
receiver with the tuner chip. Another 200 or so will be added using
Dell netbooks starting this week, he said, with more joining later in the
summer using an LG DVD player or Tivizen receiver that
allows iPad viewing.
Broadcasters see mobile DTV as
a way to get a piece of the currently broadband-centric but burgeoning mobile
video market.
