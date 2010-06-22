OMVC Reports "High Excitement" over Mobile DTV Test

The Open Mobile Video Coalition says

the first feedback (more than 2,800 comments) from its mobile DTV test in

Washington shows "high excitement" over the prospects for the technology.

The coalition, comprising almost 900

TV stations, commercial and noncommercial, is testing 23 channels of

mobile DTV to a test-bed/focus group of more than 200 viewers

(more than 150 have weighed in so far) who are recording their comments

and viewing patterns.

On a 1-10 sliding scale from

"not at all excited" to "extremely excited," the

respondents averaged a 7.1, which the coalition reads as that "high"

excitement.

Not surprisingly for a mobile

technology, most of the viewing (63%) is "on the go," which is

anywhere but work, home and school. Yes, school -- the initial findings were that

44% of the respondents were watching mobile TV at work or at school (a combined

category), while another 33% were watching at home. The totals add up to more

than 100% because respondents could choose more than one of the three

responses.

While no mobile carrier has yet

agreed to offer the service, Sprint is part of the Washington test and is the

first carrier to "indicate an interest" in talking about mobile DTV.

National Association of Broadcasters has talked optimistically of being able to

secure such a deal.

There are

currently more than 200 viewers in the Washington test using the Samsung

receiver with the tuner chip. Another 200 or so will be added using

Dell netbooks starting this week, he said, with more joining later in the

summer using an LG DVD player or Tivizen receiver that

allows iPad viewing.

Broadcasters see mobile DTV as

a way to get a piece of the currently broadband-centric but burgeoning mobile

video market.