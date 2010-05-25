OMVC Kicks Tires on Mobile DTV

Related:

The Open Mobile Video Coalition (OMVC) held a

tire-kicking party at the Newseum in Washington May 24 to celebrate the

mobile

DTV trial that kicked off in D.C. at the beginning of the month.

The word from coalition bigwigs was that mobile DTV could

be a business in 3-5 years. And it will need to be if it was ever going

to be a

businesss, said one top broadcast exec with a vested interest in the new

technology.

The buzz during the reception was that there was movement

toward some kind of big announcement during the four-month test of the

service

in the No. 9 DMA. National Association of Broadcasters President Gordon

Smith

told B&C that he would not be surprised

if a deal with a carrier was unveiled during the test period.

Sprint, for example, is participating through its Samsung

mobile device, the Moment, which has an imbedded DTV receiver chip, but

that is

still described as only a test.

So far no wireless carriers have struck a deal to offer

mobile DTV, but one of the reasons for the test is to collect the kind

of data

on potential business models -- like who is watching, where, and for how

long

-- that will demonstrate the value of the service.

David Lougee, president of Gannett Broadcasting and one

of the members of the DTV joint venture unveiled at the NAB Show in

April, said

the trial was essentially a four-month measure of consumer behavior. He

gave a

shout-out to Sprint for being part of the test.

NAB's Smith called it a celebration of a new age in

broadcasting, one in which he suggested broadcasters' version of free,

over-the-air wireless video would need to grow side by side with

cellular

wireless video in the broadband ecosystem. He said it was part of the

industry's charter to use spectrum in the most efficient way possible.

Smith

has predicted that some 150 stations will be on the air with mobile DTV

by the

end of the year.

Gary Shapiro, CEO of coalition member Consumer

Electronics Association, was on hand as well. Smith and Shapiro have

butted

heads over the issue of spectrum, but Smith said that it was not a case

of

broadcasting vs. broadband, but of broadcasting and broadband.

Shapiro said that mobile will certainly be important

to broadcasting because video delivery needs to be an anywhere, anytime

medium.

Jack Abernethy, who heads up the Fox TV station group,

another mobile DTV joint venture partner, said he strongly agreed with

the

FCC's push for the "robust wireless availability of content." He

added that broadcasters' mobile DTV fit that bill, and that it was

"absolutely necessary" that it be a complement to the wireless phone

industry's one-to-one service, which he says will never be able to feed

the

voracious appetite for content driven by the iPhone and iPad and Droid

and

laptops.

Abernethy conceded that challenges remain, including

refining the technology, embedding the mobile-DTV chips in handsets and

cars, and

persuading distribution partners (like Sprint) to commit to the service.

The test comprises a cable-like lineup of broadcast TV

stations, radio stations and cable channels including Fox News Channel,

CNBC,

MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, E! and Food Network. At least for

thist test,

the cable content is also free, though behind a pretend pay wall that

simulates

the conditional access that would allow for both free and pay service.