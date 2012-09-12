OMVC to Hold DTV Launch Party Sept. 20

The Open Mobile Video Coalition (OMVC) will be holding an

official mobile DTV launch event on Capitol Hill Sept. 20.

Mobile DTV is already up and running on 130-plus stations,

the National Association of Broadcasters told the FCC this week in a video

competition report, but this "commercial launch celebration" will put

that technology in front of policymakers at the Rayburn house office building.

Mobile DTV is one of the arguments broadcasters are making

to Washington on why it should not be lowering the curtain on free over-the-air

TV in the rush to wireless broadband. The event announcement came the same day

that a HouseEnergy and Commerce subcommittee hearing was celebrating mobile apps and

talking about the need to free up more wireless spectrum, including the planned

reclamation of broadcast spectrum in upcoming incentive auctions.

OMVC wants to make the point the broadcasters also have a

mobile service that is live and teeming with possibility.