OMVC to Hold DTV Launch Party Sept. 20
The Open Mobile Video Coalition (OMVC) will be holding an
official mobile DTV launch event on Capitol Hill Sept. 20.
Mobile DTV is already up and running on 130-plus stations,
the National Association of Broadcasters told the FCC this week in a video
competition report, but this "commercial launch celebration" will put
that technology in front of policymakers at the Rayburn house office building.
Mobile DTV is one of the arguments broadcasters are making
to Washington on why it should not be lowering the curtain on free over-the-air
TV in the rush to wireless broadband. The event announcement came the same day
that a HouseEnergy and Commerce subcommittee hearing was celebrating mobile apps and
talking about the need to free up more wireless spectrum, including the planned
reclamation of broadcast spectrum in upcoming incentive auctions.
OMVC wants to make the point the broadcasters also have a
mobile service that is live and teeming with possibility.
