OMB Would Advise President to Veto CISPA
In an advisory issued Tuesday in advance of planned House
debate on CISPA, the Cyber Information Sharing and Protection Act, the Office
of Management and Budget said that the bill, as currently crafted, should not
get the president's signature.
While OMB said it "recognizes and appreciates"
changes made by the bill's backers to incorporate theadministration's concerns, it said that without additional improvements,
"if the bill, as currently crafted, were presented to the president, his
senior advisors would recommend that he veto the bill."
The concerns the Administration expressed are essentially
the sameones proposed by a quartet of Democratic legislators.
Abouta year ago, the White House similarly threatened to veto the previous
incarnation of CISPA.
