OMB Would Advise President to Veto CISPA

In an advisory issued Tuesday in advance of planned House

debate on CISPA, the Cyber Information Sharing and Protection Act, the Office

of Management and Budget said that the bill, as currently crafted, should not

get the president's signature.

While OMB said it "recognizes and appreciates"

changes made by the bill's backers to incorporate theadministration's concerns, it said that without additional improvements,

"if the bill, as currently crafted, were presented to the president, his

senior advisors would recommend that he veto the bill."

The concerns the Administration expressed are essentially

the sameones proposed by a quartet of Democratic legislators.

Abouta year ago, the White House similarly threatened to veto the previous

incarnation of CISPA.