Olivia Colman Takes Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series
The Crown star Olivia Colman was awarded the Golden Globe for best actress in a drama series Sunday night.
Colman topped such actresses as Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies) and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show) for the coveted statuette.
Sandra Oh won the Golden Globes in the category last year for her role in BBC America's Killing Eve.
