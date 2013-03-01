Ohio Reps Ask FCC to Protect Their TV Stations

The FCC continues to hear from legislators

concerned about frequency coordination negotiations with Canada and Mexico related to the FCC's

spectrum incentive auctions.

The

latest comes in a letter Thursday from Ohio House members.

"As

you implement the incentive auction, [which was mandated by Congress], we ask

that you pay close attention to our Ohio constituents and

their access local broadcast television services." They point out there

are over a million over-the-air only homes in Ohio alone. They are

particularly concerned with potential loss of service in Cleveland, Akron, Toledo and Youngstown from frequency

coordination with Canadian broadcasters.

The

legislators point out that stations in those Ohio markets already have

coordination challenges with U.S. markets like Detroit and Erie.

They

said that while the U.S. should have fast

broadband, it also needs innovative broadcasters. They acknowledge a spectrum

crunch, but also say it is of the "utmost" importance that free local

TV stations remain on the air after the auction.

To

check out all their concerns, click here.

Last

month, a trio of Washington State Democrats also warned about Canadian borderissues,

while some Massachusetts congressfolk expressed their border concerns last fall.

In

an interview with B&C/Multichannel News in December, Gary Epstein, senior

adviser and co-lead on the FCC's Incentive Auction Task Force, said the FCC

would address the border issues before it votes on a final auction framework,

though he pointed out the statute does not require that. He also said the plan

was flexible enough to "accommodate differences in spectrum along the

border if we actually need it."