OgilvyInteractive forms App Lab

OgilvyInteractive has established the OgilvyInteractive Applications Laboratory to create Web applications that will allow seamless movement among entertainment, information gathering, and commerce. Dr. Robert F. Henrick will head the new unit. He joins OgilvyInteractive from Lucent, where he initiated and led the company's internal venture, MyNetWorks, a Web application for managing business communications.