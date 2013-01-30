Official: Internet Freedom Hearing Slated for Feb. 5

House Communications Subcommittee Chairman Greg Walden and

Foreign Affairs Committee chair Ed Royce (R-Calif.) have made it official,

announcing a joint global Internet freedom hearing for Feb. 5 in the Terrorism,

Nonproliferation and Trade Subcommittee and the Subcommittee on Africa Global

Health.

Waldenhad told reporters earlier this month that his first hearing of the new

Congress would be tied to the International Telecommunication Union's recent

telecom treaty conference in Dubai where the U.S. walked away rather than sign

a new treaty that included Internet-regulation related language.

"The Internet has revolutionized technology and commerce,

created jobs and promoted freedom," said Royce and Walden in a joint

statement. "Regrettably, 89 of the ITU member nations adopted a new treaty

that could lead to increased censorship on the Internet, and international

efforts to regulate the Internet will continue. We are holding a joint hearing

on Feb. 5 to examine the United States' position going forward."