Octavia Spencer’s FBI Series a Go at ID and Discovery Plus

Octavia Spencer is behind an FBI-focused series with the working title Feds for ID and Discovery Plus. The series features exclusive access to FBI agents and will detail high-profile, dangerous and unusual cases. There will be six episodes.

Spencer’s films include Hidden Figures and The Shape of Water, and her TV projects have included Mom and Apple TV Plus series Truth Be Told.

"When we partnered with Octavia, we knew her passion for telling unique and powerful stories would bring our audience inside exciting new worlds of true crime storytelling,” said Jason Sarlanis, Discovery president of crime and investigative content, linear and streaming. "Delivering unprecedented access, Feds goes deep inside the FBI to reveal gripping, behind-the-scenes accounts of high-profile stories from the active federal agents who lived them firsthand, and we know ID's viewers are going to love this groundbreaking approach."

Investigations on the program include the FBI infiltrating MS-13 in Boston and taking down a massive drug empire in Florida. Spencer is executive producer on the project and founder of Orit Entertainment.

“A big part of my excitement about our partnership with ID was the opportunity to bring incredible stories to true-crime fans from an entirely new perspective. Feds is genuinely unique. As viewers, we have never been as inside the case as we are in this series,” said Spencer. “Being a true-crime follower myself, speaking to active special agents with the FBI has been a thrill, and I could not be more excited to share Feds with the ID audience.”

Executive producers for Feds include Brian Clisham and Stephanie Kluf on behalf of Orit Entertainment, and Gillian Pachter and Matt Robins for October Films. Orit previously partnered with ID and Discovery Plus, along with October Films, on Highway 20 (wt), which begins with the case of a missing 13-year-old girl and spirals into a decades-long true-crime odyssey.

ID (Investigation Discovery) is part of Warner Bros. Discovery. ■