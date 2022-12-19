Obsession Media Revs Up New MotorSports FAST Channel

Television production company Obsession Media (opens in new tab)will partner with motorsports brand SpeedSport magazine to rev up this spring a new motorsports-themed free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel that will deliver both live and library content, according to company officials.

SpeedSport1, the new FAST channel, will feature more than 400 live events and thousands of live hours of motorsports content, according to network officials. Obsession Media was founded by CEO Nick Rhodes and outdoor-media veteran John West, with outdoor-media entrepreneur Roger Werner serving as investor and adviser. Former MAVTV Motorsports Network president Dan Teitscheid has signed on as SpeedSport1 president and general manager.

Obsession Media previously launched the FAST service Outdoor America.

"SpeedSport1 will feature over 400 live US and International racing events as its core programming, but will also deliver racing news and information, racing history programs, and behind-the-scenes coverage of teams and events," Rhodes told Next TV. “We’re excited to build on the success of Outdoor America and partner with the expert editorial voice of SpeedSport magazine. We want to be clear to distributors, advertisers and fans, this is not a content library acquisition, we are bringing back a live channel dedicated to motorsports.” ■