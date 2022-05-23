‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Debut, ‘Stranger Things’ Return: What’s Premiering This Week (May 23-May 30)

The Memorial Day holiday weekend features a number of highly-profile premieres, including the highly-anticipated debut of Disney Plus’ Star Wars spinoff Obi-Wan Kenobi and the return of Netflix’s horror series Stranger Things.

Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts May 27 and takes place10 years after after the events of the 2005 film Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith film in which the Jedi master suffers his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker (Darth Vader.) Ewan McGregor reprises his film role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the six-part series.

Also on May 27, Netflix debuts the fourth season of its Emmy-winning horror/drama series Stranger Things, in which the series’ stars must battle a new supernatural threat. Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, FinnWolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp all reprise their roles in the first of two parts slated for season four. The second half of the season premieres in July.

History will mark Memorial Day with the May 30 premiere of documentary series Theodore Roosevelt, while A&E debuts Biography: Bobby Brown.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of May 23 to May 30 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

May 23 – Prehistoric Planet (documentary) – Apple TV Plus

May 24 – Yo! MTV Raps (music programming) – Paramount Plus

May 26 – Look At Me: XXXTENTACION (music documentary) – Hulu

May 27 – Emergency (comedy movie) – Prime Video

May 27 – Shoresy (comedy) – Hulu

May 27 – We Feed People (documentary) – Disney Plus

May 30 – Origins Of Hip Hop (music documentary) – A&E