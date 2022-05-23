‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Debut, ‘Stranger Things’ Return: What’s Premiering This Week (May 23-May 30)
By R. Thomas Umstead published
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
The Memorial Day holiday weekend features a number of highly-profile premieres, including the highly-anticipated debut of Disney Plus’ Star Wars spinoff Obi-Wan Kenobi and the return of Netflix’s horror series Stranger Things.
Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts May 27 and takes place10 years after after the events of the 2005 film Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith film in which the Jedi master suffers his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker (Darth Vader.) Ewan McGregor reprises his film role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the six-part series.
Also on May 27, Netflix debuts the fourth season of its Emmy-winning horror/drama series Stranger Things, in which the series’ stars must battle a new supernatural threat. Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, FinnWolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp all reprise their roles in the first of two parts slated for season four. The second half of the season premieres in July.
History will mark Memorial Day with the May 30 premiere of documentary series Theodore Roosevelt, while A&E debuts Biography: Bobby Brown.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of May 23 to May 30 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
May 23 – Prehistoric Planet (documentary) – Apple TV Plus
May 24 – Yo! MTV Raps (music programming) – Paramount Plus
May 26 – Look At Me: XXXTENTACION (music documentary) – Hulu
May 27 – Emergency (comedy movie) – Prime Video
May 27 – Shoresy (comedy) – Hulu
May 27 – We Feed People (documentary) – Disney Plus
May 30 – Origins Of Hip Hop (music documentary) – A&E
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
