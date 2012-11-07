Obama Wins Re-Election; NBC News First to Call

RELATED: B&C's Election 2012 Live Blog

President Barack Obama won his reelection bid late Tuesday,

with NBC News/MSNBC the first to call the race at 11:12 p.m. ET.

The network called the race immediately after putting the

hotly contested state of Ohio in Obama's column, pushing the president over the

threshold of the necessary 270 Electoral College votes.

CBS called the race for Obama at 11:15, Fox News at 11:17,

CNN at 11:18 and ABC was the last major network at 11:25.

Many pundits were predicting Mitt Romney will win the

popular vote, giving Obama a divided country to govern in the next four years.

As of 11:42, MSNBC was reporting that the Romney campaign was not yet conceding

Ohio, and therefore the election.