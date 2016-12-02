Obama Taps Level 3's Storey for Advisory Committee

President Barack Obama has signaled his intention to nominate Jeffrey Storey, president of Level 3 Communications, to the President's National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee.

The President only has a few more weeks in office, but that is not stopping him from trying to fill numerous positions on the way out.

Storey has been president and CEO since 2013 and was president/COO before that. He has also had senior executive positions with Cox—he was a founding member of Cox Business Services—and Southwestern Bell.

Also being nominated to the advisory committee are John Donovan, group president of AT&T Technology and Operations, Steve Smith, president and CEO of Equinix; and Peter Altabef, president and CEO of Unisys.

NSTAC is composed of 30 senior executives, all appointed by the President, who come from various sectors of the telecom industry, including cable and broadcast. It meets quarterly to advise the President on tech policy and issues. Terms are for up to three years, but the members serve "at the pleasure of the President." None can be registered lobbyists and must have top secret government clearances.