Obama Stands Behind Network Neutrality

In an

interview Monday (Feb. 1) on YouTube, President Barack Obama gave a

shout-out to network neutrality and his FCC chairman.

In the interview, the president said he continued to be a

strong supporter for network neutrality legislation, as he was as a senator.

"I'm a big believer in net neutrality," he said.

"I campaigned on this. I continue to be a strong supporter of it. My FCC

Chairman Julius Genachowski has indicated that he shares the view that we've

got to keep the Internet open, that we don't want to create a bunch of gateways

that prevent somebody who doesn't have a lot of money but has a good idea from

being able to start their next YouTube or their next Google on the

Internet."

Genachowski and the FCC's Democratic majority have proposed

expanding and codifying the commission's network openness principles.

The president said the network neutrality was getting

"pushback" from "bigger carriers," who he said want to

charge more to "extract more money from wealthier customers." He said

that "runs counter to the whole spirit of openness that has made the

Internet such a powerful engine for not only economic growth, but also for the

generation of ideas and creativity."

Those carriers have generally agreed that the Internet needs

to be open and accessible, but also argue that new rules could discourage

investment and innovation and that variable pricing models for different levels

of service are not inconsistent with openness .

The interview was conducted by YouTube political director

Steve Grove based on questions submitted online after the State of the Union

speech.