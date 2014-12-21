Obama: Sony Hack Act of 'Vandalism,' Not War

President Obma told Candy Crowley on State of the Union Sunday that he did not think North Korea's Hack attack on Sony was an act of war. “No, I don't think it was an act of war," he said. "I think it was an act of cyber vandalism that was very costly, very expensive."

Crowley snagged the Commander in Chief for her final show--she is leaving the network.

He also suggestsed he was laying down a principle rather than pointing a finger at Sony when he said that he thought it was a mistake to pull the movie. Sony Pictures CEO Michael Lyntoni had told CNN the President did not understand the issues, that Sony was forced to pull it after theaters declined to air it, and that he was disappointed in the President--Lynton is a supporter.

The President responded that he was not saying the Sony was a bad actor. "I was pretty sympathetic to the fact that they've got business considerations they've got to make. And, you know, had they talked to me directly about this decision, I might have called the movie theater chains and distributors and asked them what that story was."

