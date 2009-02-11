Obama Signs DTV-Delay Bill

President Barack Obama has signed the bill extending the DTV date from Feb. 17 to June 12.



His transition team had called for the date to be moved, and the bill was passed a week ago. But the president had pledged to put bills out for a five-day public comment period, which he did with this bill.

"During these challenging economic times, the needs of American consumers are a top priority of my administration," the president said Wednesday.



"This law, which was crafted in a bipartisan way and passed overwhelmingly in the House and Senate, ensures that our citizens will have more time to prepare for the conversion."



"Millions of Americans, including those in our most vulnerable communities, would have been left in the dark if the conversion had gone on as planned, and this solution is an important step forward as we work to get the nation ready for digital TV. My administration will continue to work with leaders in Congress, broadcasters, consumer groups and the telecommunications industry to improve the information and assistance available to our citizens in advance of June 12.”