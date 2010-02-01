Obama Proposes Spectrum Fee That Would Generate $4.8B

The just-released 2011 federal budget

once

again includes a spectrum fee on un-auctioned spectrum licenses, which would

include those held by broadcasters and cable operators.

The administration predicts that fee collections would begin

this year and total $4.8 billion through 2020.

The budget historically contains a spectrum fee

proposal, and just as historically the fee is eventually

excised during the negotiations in Congress before it gets

approval from the Hill.

"To promote efficient use of the electromagnetic

spectrum, the Administration proposes to provide the FCC with new authority to

use other economic mechanisms, such as fees, as a spectrum management

tool," the budget says, essentially reproducing the 2010 language.

"The Commission would be authorized to set user charges on un-auctioned

spectrum licenses based on spectrum-management principles. Fees would be phased

in over time..."

The FCC has been transitioning to an auction model for

spectrum, which has the potential to raise billions for the treasury, as witnessed

by the approximately $20 billion in raised in the 700 mHz auction of spectrum

reclaimed from broadcasters in the DTV switch.

The budget would also extend "indefinitely" the

FCC's authority to auction spectrum, an authority that expires Sept. 30, 2012.

The new budget also revives the proposal to auction new

domestic satellite licenses, which the administration says would raise $200

million by 2020.