Obama To Name Strickling To NTIA Post

President Barack Obama has indicated his intent to nominate Larry Strickling to be the new head of the National Telecommunications & Information Administration.

The actual title of the post is Assistant Secretary for Communications and Information, Department of Commerce.

NTIA is the administration's telecommunications advisor and oversees the DTV-to-analog converter box coupon, as well as $4.7 billion in broadband rollout grants from the economic stimulus package.

Currently, NTIA is headed by acting administrator Anna Gomez.

Strickling was a telecom and technology advisor to the Obama campaign--as was FCC Chairman nominee Julius Genachowski--and is former chief of the FCC's Common Carrier Bureau and held other posts there. Strickling was one of the top candidates for the FCC post as well.

Strickling's resume includes Ameritech, Allegiance Telecom, CoreExpress, Network Plus, and he was a partner in the firm of Kirkland and Ellis. Also like Genachowski, with whom he will undoubtedly be working on the congressionally-mandated grand broadband rollout strategy, and PResdient Obama, Strickling is a Harvard grad.

Before joining the Obama campaign as policy coordinator, he was a top executive with Broadwing Communications.

"With broad telecommunications and technology experience in both the public and private sector, Larry Strickling is an exceptional choice to lead the NTIA during this critical period in our nation's history," said National Cable & Telecommunications & Association President Kyle McSlarrow. "Larry's vast experience will be critical as NTIA establishes and implements programs that are designed to improve broadband access and spur adoption across America. As America's leading broadband provider, the cable industry looks forward to working closely with Larry, his deputy Anna Gomez, and the entire NTIA to implement programs that will jumpstart the nation's economy and advance communications policy."

"ACA congratulates Mr. Strickling on his nomination, and we look forward to working with him in connection with NTIA's grant program and other matters related to broadband deployment, particularly in small markets and rural areas," said American Cable Association President CEO Matthew Polka.