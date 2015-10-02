Obama Calls On Media to Publicize Comparative Shooting Stats

In case anyone had any doubts about the President's frustration at another school shooting and the lack of political will for gun reform, the White House made it clear, sending out an e-mail link to the video of his statement following the shootings at an Oregon community college that left at least 10 days and many more wounded.

The e-mail included this message: "As the details surrounding today's tragedy continue to unfold, this is something every American should watch," while the video included a message aimed directly at the news media.

The President sent his thoughts and prayers to the victims, but said "thoughts and prayers" weren't enough.

He suggested the media has a role in getting the message across that this has to stop and to counter the press releases that will call for more guns and fewer gun safety laws.

"I would ask news organizations…to tally up the number of Americans who have been killed by terrorist attacks in the last decade and the number of Americans who have been killed by gun violence and post those side by side on your news reports. This won't be information coming from me, it will be coming from you."

He said that while the country has spent a trillion dollars combating terrorist attacks, adding "and rightly so," while the Congress "blocks us from even collecting data on how we could potentially reduce gun violence."

He said that the country, is collectively answerable to the families of gun violence victims "because of our inaction."