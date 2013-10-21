Obama Administration Will Hold Spectrum Sharing Event

The National Telecommunications & Information Administration (NTIA) and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) are teaming up to host a public event to promote spectrum sharing technologies at the Department of Commerce.



The Obama Administration has been pushing spectrum sharing as one way to address the need for more wireless broadband spectrum.



The Nov. 5 Innovative Spectrum Sharing Technology Day will feature representatives from NTIA, NIST and the White House will be on hand for remarks, a panel discussion, demonstrations and exhibits.



NTIA was put in charge of finding government spectrum that can either be given up for auction to commercial wireless companies or shared with them.