NYT Reporter Suspended After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

New York Times political reporter Glenn Thrush, who became a familiar face, at least in parody, when he was featured as a character in Saturday Night Live's Sean Spicer press conference skits, has been suspended after allegations of sexual misconduct.



The Times said Monday it was suspending Thrush after the accusations surfaced.



That came after Vox published a story with allegations from four journalists who said Thrush had acted inappropriately while a reporter at Politico. That included unwanted kissing and touching. Thrush joined The Times last January.



“The behavior attributed to Glenn in this Vox story is very concerning and not in keeping with the standards and values of The New York Times,” The Times said in a statement. “We intend to fully investigate and while we do, Glenn will be suspended.”



“I apologize to any woman who felt uncomfortable in my presence, and for any situation where I behaved inappropriately.



"Any behavior that makes a woman feel disrespected or uncomfortable is unacceptable," Thrush said in response.



"Over the past several years, I have responded to a succession of personal and health crises by drinking heavily," Thrush said in his statement. "During that period, I have done things that I am ashamed of, actions that have brought great hurt to my family and friends. I have not taken a drink since June 15, 2017, have resumed counseling and will soon begin outpatient treatment for alcoholism. I am working hard to repair the damage I have done.”