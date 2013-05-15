NY Senators Seek State Department Help in Spectrum Coordination With Canada

New York's senators want the

State Department to intervene "at a very high level" to insure the

success of coordination between Canada and the U.S. over spectrum issues

related to the upcoming spectrum incentive auctions. While they concede that

the FCC has traditionally taken the lead, they want State to add its firepower.

In

a letter to Secretary of State John Kerry,

Democrats Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand said the goal should be for

Americans along the Canadian border to continue receiving the TV broadcasts

they get now and also to free up "significant amounts of spectrum."

They

point out that since, by treaty, both the U.S. and Canada must protect stations

within 250 miles of the border from interference, that could limit the number

of channels available for the FCC to repack after the auction, either

potentially reducing the coverage of existing stations or reducing the amount

of spectrum that can be reclaimed for auction.

Both

alternatives are equally unpleasant, they said. They also said that New York is particularly

vulnerable with Buffalo, Syracuse, Rochester, Plattsburg and Watertown all within the 250

mile zone. "The ripple effect could affect Albany and New York City, they argue.

That

National Association of Broadcasters has long argued that that coordination

with Canada -- and Mexico -- is key and needs to

happen sooner rather than later.

The senators agree. "Time is of the essence," they told Kerry.