NY PSC Extends Comcast/TWC Review

The New York Public Service Commission says it is extending its review of the Comcast/Time Warner Cable merger at the request of staff, but expects to be done this year.

"Comcast’s proposed acquisition of Time Warner is a complex transaction. The PSC fully expects that it will complete its review by year’s end," the commission said in a statement.

The commission has not taken a position on the deal, but has told the FCC it has a number of "potential concerns," including that the companies may be lowballing the potential of vertical and horizontal harms.

