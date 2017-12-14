NY AG Vows Multistate Suit Against Net Reg Rollback

In the wake of the FCC's decision Thursday (Dec. 14) to eliminate most net neutrality regulation, New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman vowed to lead a multistate--he did not saw with what other states--lawsuit against the decision.

“The FCC’s vote to rip apart net neutrality is a blow to New York consumers, and to everyone who cares about a free and open internet," he said. "The FCC just gave Big Telecom an early Christmas present, by giving internet service providers yet another way to put corporate profits over consumers."

Schneiderman took, appropriately, to the internet to slam the decision and outline his plans.

He also talked about his investigation into the FCC's net neutrality comment docket, which saw millions duplicate comments, saying again that the FCC had not been helpful in that endeavor.