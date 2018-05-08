NY AG Schneiderman Resigns

Democratic New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, one of the most prominent state attorney generals in the pushback on the FCC's network neutrality rule rollback, has resigned under pressure from his own governor after The New Yorkerpublished a story Monday (May 7) alleging multiple assaults.

The New Yorker cited a statement by Schneiderman late in the day: "While these allegations are unrelated to my professional conduct or the operations of the office, they will effectively prevent me from leading the office’s work at this critical time,” he said. “I therefore resign my office, effective at the close of business on May 8, 2018.”

Schneiderman has been a familiar name in communications circles as he prominently pushed for an investigation into the FCC's net neutrality docket as well as vowed to sue the FCC over its network neutrality reg rollback.

Schneiderman launched his own investigation of New York residents whose names were misused in the docket. Gov. Andrew Cuomo had called for the resignation, moving swiftly following the story's publication. “My personal opinion is that, given the damning pattern of facts and corroboration laid out in the article, I do not believe it is possible for Eric Schneiderman to continue to serve as attorney general,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo said nobody is above the law and also said he would be asking an "appropriate New York district attorney" to launch an investigation.

“The actions of New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman are horrific," said Shaunna Thomas, co-founder of UltraViolet, which fights sexism in the public sector. "This is unacceptable in any scenario, but especially so when the abuser is the chief law enforcement officer for the State of New York."

Republican AGs were quick to jump on the announcement.

"The allegations against Eric Schneiderman are sickening," said Republican Attorneys General Association chairman (RAGA) and Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. "With devastating detail, the courageous women involved shared the horror and abuse they endured at the hands of a disturbed monster."