NWSL Title Game and Megan Rapinoe’s Farewell, ‘UFC 295’: What’s on This Weekend in TV Sports (Nov. 11-12)

U.S. Women’s National Team hero Megan Rapinoe will play her final professional soccer game for OL Reign in the NWSL championship game.

This weekend’s lineup of live sports events begins on the soccer field with the National Women's Soccer League championship game.

CBS on Saturday will televise the title game between the OL Reign and Gotham FC. The game, which will serve as OL Reign star and Women's World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe's final game before retiring, comes on the heels of a new NWSL media deal with CBS, ESPN, Prime Video and Scripps Sports.

Also in soccer, ESPN2 on Saturday will feature the United Soccer League championship game, while NBC, Peacock and USA Network will offer weekend coverage of Premier League games.

NFL Network will televise the Indianapolis Colts-New England Patriots game from Germany, the second straight week the network has aired an overseas game following last week’s Miami Dolphins-Kansas City Chiefs game.

Also Sunday, CBS and Fox will air regional NFL coverage, while NBC’s Sunday Night Football telecast features the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders.

In the octagon, ESPN will distribute the UFC 295 pay-per-view fight card featuring former heavyweight champion Jiri Prochakzka and former middleweight champion Alex Pereira.

In college football, top-ranked Ohio State hosts Michigan State on NBC, second-ranked Georgia battles No. 9 Ole Miss on ESPN, third-ranked Michigan travels to meet No. 10 Penn State on Fox, fourth-ranked Florida State faces Miami on ABC, and fifth-ranked Washington takes on Utah on Fox.

Other games on the schedule include No. 6 Oregon-USC (Fox), No. 7 Texas-TCU (ABC), and No. 8 Alabama-Kentucky (ESPN).