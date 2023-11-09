Fox’s Cowboys-Eagles NFL Game Flies High: The Week in Sports Ratings (Oct. 30-Nov. 5)
Low-rated World Series still tops non-football telecast list
Fox’s November 5 slate of late-afternoon NFL telecasts set a new high mark for football telecasts this fall as the league continues to deliver big viewership numbers.
Fox's late Sunday NFL window, mostly featuring the Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles game, averaged 27.13 million viewers, the most watched television event since Fox’s February Super Bowl LVII telecast, according to Nielsen TV numbers published by SportsMedia Watch.
Also on Sunday, NBC’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals Sunday Night Football telecast came in second with 18.36 million viewers, followed by CBS’s early NFL window (14.53 million) and Fox’s early NFL window (11.45 million).
CBS secured the top two most-watched college football games for the week, led by its November 4 LSU-Alabama telecast with 8.82 million, followed by the Missouri-Georgia game with 6.99 million.
Three of Fox’s Arizona Diamondbacks-Texas Rangers World Series telecasts topped the list of non-football games for the week, led by the Game 5 series-clinching game won by the Rangers. Overall, the World Series finished as the least-watched Fall Classic ever, averaging 9.1 million viewers.
|Date
|Event
|Network
|Viewership
|November 5
|Fox NFL Football (late window)
|Fox
|27.13 million
|November 5
|NBC Sunday Night Football
|NBC
|18.36 million
|November 5
|CBS NFL Football (early window)
|CBS
|14.53 million
|November 2
|Thursday Night Football
|Prime Video
|11.51 million
|November 5
|Fox NFL Football (early window)
|Fox
|11.45 million
|November 1
|World Series Game 5
|Fox
|11.48 million
|October 31
|World Series Game 4
|Fox
|8.48 million
|October 30
|World Series Game 3
|Fox
|8.12 million
|November 5
|NASCAR Cup Series (finale)
|NBC
|2.92 million
|November 3
|NBA:Mavericks-Broncos
|ESPN
|1.79 million
