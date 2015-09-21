Numbers: Folks Like the Pope

With the coverage of Pope Francis in Cuba, and his pending arrival in the U.S. later this week, Americans and Latinos are feeling keen on both the Pontiff and his choice of locale to kick off his tour, according to a Marist Poll conducted for Telemundo and MSNBC.

A solid majority of Americans—51%, including 49% of Latinos—say they have a positive opinion of Pope Francis.

Just under half of Americans—49%—would like Pope Francis to address social and economic policy during his U.S. appearances, while 36% say he should focus entirely on religion and faith.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.