NTIA's Strickling: Looking at All 95 MHz Was Most Responsible Recommendation

National Telecommunications & Information Administration

chief Larry Strickling says that some government users are going to have to

remain in the 95 MHz of spectrum NTIA has identified for use by commercial

wireless.

"We just don't have places to move the federal agencies

to any longer," he said, citing the increasing government demands for

spectrum as the reason for emphasizing spectrum sharing.

He pointed out that federal use is intermittent and sometimes

does not involve the entire country. Strickling was being interviewed for

C-SPAN's Communicators series.

Strickling said that given the opportunity to put 95 MHz of

spectrum on the table, it would not have met the administration's goal of trying

to free up 500 MHz had it just focused on the lower 25 MHz. The wireless

industry and the FCC would probably have preferred it start with that 25 MHz

since it is adjacent to a block of available FCC-overseen spectrum it could

have been paired with and gotten to market relatively quickly.

Strickling said going the 25 MHz route would have been an

"irresponsible way to proceed" with federal agencies talking about

being willing to accommodate commercial users in all 95 MHz and a goal of 500

MHz. Strickling is predicting that spectrum freed up under the NTIA

proposal would be available within five years.

But while some of the government users would stay in the 95

MHz, others wouldn't, according to the NTIA plan.

Strickling did not address the suggestion in its spectrum

report that one DOD users would have to be relocated, with the proposal being

to move electronic news gatherers out of their spectrum, spectrum they were

only recently moved to due to the DTV transition.

Strickling had no comment on what the ultimate outcome for

LightSquared would be, the proposed wholesale wireless broadband network, whose

FCC waiver to launch the service is in the process of being rescinded after GPS

interference testing and an NTIA recommendation that there was no clear

path going forward. He pointed out that NTIA had suggested one fix, but also

conceded that involved lowering power levels to a degree that LightSquared said

would not have produced a viable service.

Strickling said that NTIA would look at receiver standards

for future federal agency purchases, though added that w a 5 to 15-year effort

and only deals with government users, so would provide no relief for the

company, which has said it could lose billions in an investment predicated on

the FCC waiver.

The main issue with LightSquared was that it interfered with

sensitive GPS receivers detecting out-of-band transmissions due to increased

power levels for a terrestrial service. The waiver was to allow LightSquared's

satellite spectrum to be used for terrestrial service.

Asked whether LightSquared's experience could put a damper

on spectrum innovation and efficiency, Strickling said it was a unique set of

circumstances, including putting a high-powered, land-based service trying to

operate adjacent to a satellite band relying on much fainter signals.

Strickling would not comment on whether the government

misled LightSquared about its prospects, saying it was a question for the FCC.