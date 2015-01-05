NTIA Vet Joins Wiley Rein

Karl Nebbia, former associate administrator of the Office of Spectrum Management at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, will become an independent consultant to the communications practice at Wiley Rein.

Nebbia will advise clients on spectrum policy, regulation and transactions.

Wiley Rein boasts a pair of former top NTIA officials among its partners — Nancy Victory, former NTIA administrator, and Anna Gomez, former deputy assistant secretary for communications and information.

Wiley Rein has more than 80 attorneys, engineers and public policy professionals in its communications practice. The Wiley in Wiley Rein is Dick Wiley, former FCC chairman.