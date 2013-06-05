NTIA: There Are Rural/Urban Broadband Subdivides

While the country is making progress expanding access to

broadband, there continues to be a rural/urban divide, but one that does not

break down easily into that two-sided view. That is according to a new

government report released by the National Telecommunications and Information

Administration.

"While it is commonly understood that broadband is less

available in rural communities and more available in urban communities, a

simple two-way, rural/urban comparison masks the fact that there is

considerable variation in availability within these two types of

communities," NTIA said.

The study, "Broadband Availability Beyond the

Rural/Urban Divide," finds that there are "considerable"

variations within that divide, with "one group of rural Americans [having]

even less broadband access than previously understood and two groups of urban

Americans [having] more broadband than is typically identified."

The report found that in terms of access to very high-speed

broadband (at least 25 Mbps), only 18% of "very rural" residents have

access to that speed, while 38% of "exurban" residents do.

Although exurbs have fewer people per square mile than do

small towns, the report said, those exurban communities are more likely to have

access to higher-speed wireless. There were even cases where suburban residents

had faster broadband than central cities.

The report is based on data from the June 30,

2011, State Broadband Initiative (SBI) and the 2010 Census.