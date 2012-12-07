NTIA Suspends EAGLE-Net Broadband Construction

The National Telecommunications and Information

Administration has temporarily suspended the EAGLE-Net Alliance's broadband

build-out, to schools and libraries, which is being partially underwritten by

stimulus funding under NTIA's Broadband Technology Opportunities Program

(BTOP).

"Yesterday, EAGLE-Net Alliance (ENA) was instructed by

the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) to

temporarily suspend current construction activity while we provide them

additional information about our project," the alliance said in an email.

"We take this very seriously and are working closely with the NTIA to

provide this information in order to resume construction as quickly as

possible."

But ENA suggested it was not a big deal anyway.

"Although construction has been temporarily postponed, it was already

winding down for the 2012 build schedule. Our non-construction related

operations will not be affected."

Some local telecoms had complained about being overbuilt. Broadbandproviders, including many cable operators, are concerned that the

government is underwriting overbuilds of their markets in its effort to get

broadband to every household.

But Anthony Wilhelm, who heads up the BTOP broadband

stimulus funding program, suggested the issue was overbuilding the environment,

rather than the competition.

"EAGLE-Net has made considerable progress in achieving its

objectives to construct a statewide high-speed broadband network to connect

schools and libraries across Colorado," said Wilhelm "However, NTIA

has suspended the project and required EAGLE-Net to stop work in order to

address concerns about its adherence to environmental and cultural resources

requirements," he said in a statement. "Our expectation is that ENA

will resolve these issues so that the project can quickly resume and continue

to deliver broadband benefits to communities statewide."

An NTIA source speaking on background said that the problem

was not overbuilds, but instead that it had learned that ENA was potentially

building on routes not analyzed in its environmental impact study, which was

the study on which the NTIA based its "no significant impact"

finding. As a result, NTIA asked for further clarification from ENA on those

routes, and when it did not receive an adequate response, suspended the

project.

"NTIA is committed to overseeing our programs and

helping ensure proper stewardship of taxpayer dollars," said Wilhelm.