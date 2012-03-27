NTIA Spectrum Plan Could Force Second ENG Exodus

The National Telecommunications &

Information Administration has said its just-released report finding that 95

MHz more federal spectrum could be freed up for wireless broadband faces some

challenges.

One of those is that it will have to move some federal agencies to

other spectrum, and one proposal by DOD would mean broadcast and cable

electronic news gatherers using the Broadcast Auxiliary Service band would be

forced to make a second exodus over the next 5-10 years.

ENG

spectrum was reclaimed and users repacked/moved from the 2 GHZ band to a new

home between 2025 and 2110 as part of the DTV transition and to make room for

wireless broadband. Now, what the National Association of Broadcasters has

called a second, even more complicated, transition of spectrum reclamation and

re-auction for wireless broadband by the FCC and NTIA might mean a second

move of those ENG users.

In

order to free up spectrum in the 1755-1850 MHZ band, DOD says it will need to

move to the 2025-2110 band, where electronic newsgathering equipment -- all

those trucks and dishes sending live news back to stations and networks -- currently

operate, as well as for studio/transmitter links.

According

to page 45 of the NTIA report, where it lists

the following as one of the "significant conditions and challenges of

freeing up spectrum in the 1755-1850 band over the next decade: "DOD

states it requires access to the 2025-2110 MHz band on a primary basis to

ensure comparable capability for many of their systems. This will require

reallocation of the band to allow various federal operations and the

development of solutions for the accommodation of incumbent broadcast auxiliary

service (BAS) and other systems in the band.

"ENG

spectrum apparently being targeted is used every day by broadcasters for live

remotes, sports and news gathering during crisis situations," said NAB spokesman Dennis

Wharton. "Those communications often mean the difference between life and

death during hurricanes, tornadoes and other disasters. NAB will work with

policymakers as we review the plan, mindful that no wireless or wireline

technology can replicate the lifeline role played by the local broadcaster."

A

spokesperson for NTIA said that there will be

a mix of sharing and relocation for federal users. She said NTIA had not made a

recommendation about where it was going to move federal users, and that it

would be proposing new homes in a variety of bands.