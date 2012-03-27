NTIA Spectrum Move Draws a Crowd

The National Telecommunications &

Information Administration's report that it has found 95 MHz of spectrum

to free up for wireless broadband drew plenty of response from industry and Washington policymakers.

"Given

the exponential increase in consumer demand for spectrum, it's time to focus on

the 1755-1780 MHz band. This is a real and unique opportunity to free up

25 MHz of high-value spectrum in the near future," said FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowski. Genachowski focused on the 25 MHZ in the lower portion of

that 95 MHz because the could potentially be freed up quickly, especially if it

were not tied to the rest of the spectrum, and would naturally pair with 25 MHZ

of advanced wireless spectrum the FCC has in inventory in an adjacent band.

According

to the NTIA report, DOD has said the lower 25 MHZ could be

fairly quickly cleared, while it could take 10 years and many billions to clear

the whole 95 MHZ, with NTIA saying Tuesday it was

not sure spectrum auctions would pay for all those moving costs.

"NTIA's report demonstrates

both the importance of making government spectrum available for commercial

mobile broadband, and the challenges to doing so," said Genachowski, who

made no mention of the 95 MHZ NTIA was advertising as

having found. "This is particularly true when considering the full

1755-1850 MHz band, where repurposing the entire band would be very expensive,

affect important federal uses and commercial broadcast services, and could take

a decade or more. Because federal law requires that revenue from auctioning

federal spectrum exceed the relocation costs, these are serious issues and

potential obstacles," he said.

"The

FCC looks forward to working closely with NTIA and all federal

partners to maximize the value of our nation's spectrum resources and to make

meaningful progress toward the President's goal of freeing up 500 MHz for

mobile broadband," the chairman said.

CTIA:

The Wireless Association agreed with Genachowski about focusing on the lower 25

MHz.

"We

will be significantly concerned if NTIA's efforts to clear the

1755-1780 portion of the band remain in limbo until relocation of all of the

operations in the entire 1755-1850 MHz band can be completed," said CTIA

president Steve Largent. Moving forward with 1755-1780 MHz, which has a natural

AWS 3 pairing identified in the recent spectrum legislation, should be of

paramount importance for NTIA and the Administration.

We look forward to working with NTIA and incumbent

government agencies to meet the President's stated spectrum goals."

An NTIA spokeswoman said that teh agency is looking at a comprehensive approach and it made sense to look at the whole 95, but that does not mean it cant' look at the lower 25 MHZ "as soon as possible. We can look at the lower 25 on a priority basis," she said.

"The

NTIA's report indicates that the federal government

is aggressively addressing the need to make more spectrum available for

wireless mobile services," said Verizon executive VP Tom Tauke. "This

is good news for consumers.

"While

the report appropriately indicates that there will be hurdles and limitations

in repurposing the 1755-1850 MHz band for commercial use, its focus on

achieving that objective is very encouraging," said Tauke. "The key

to continued innovation and growth in the wireless industry is the government's

commitment to ensuring that sufficient spectrum is available to meet the

expanding needs of consumers. Verizon looks forward to working with the NTIA and the other federal

agencies to make the maximum amount of spectrum available for mobile use as

soon as possible."

One

way Verizon is hoping the FCC commits to sufficient spectrum is allowing it to

buy beachfront wireless spectrum from cable operators.

AT&T

had nice things to say about the NTIA move as well.

"Today,

the NTIA released its report on clearing the path to

reallocate 95 MHz of federal spectrum for commercial use," said AT&T

VP Joan Marsh. "This is an important step by the Administration. AT&T

commends NTIA and Assistant Secretary Larry Strickling for

moving aggressively and creatively toward the reallocation of a significant

amount of spectrum vitally needed by the wireless industry. We look forward to

reviewing NTIA's report in detail, and to working

cooperatively with both NTIA and the impacted

government agencies to address reallocation challenges in a manner that will

ensure that the identified spectrum bands are made available expeditiously,

while protecting vital government services that cannot be easily relocated."

Public

interest groups focused on the fact that NTIA had proposed spectrum

sharing, something they have been pushing.

"This

is a watershed moment because the government recognizes that new approaches are

needed to spectrum policy," said Public Knowledge legal director Harold

Feld. "We can no longer rely on squeezing more spectrum from Federal users

to meet our ever-expanding needs for wireless services.

"The

report's recommendation to rely on policies such as spectrum sharing and

enhanced efficiency for Federal spectrum users and the accompanying technical

innovations marks the first step toward a sustainable wireless future. We hope

this approach will be used in the future as more Federal spectrum is identified

as a resource to be shared with the public."

Free

Press Policy Director Matt Wood agreed.

"We

welcome NTIA's fresh, new approach and its commitment to

making shared use of this spectrum a reality," he said. "There is a

growing consensus that clearing this spectrum entirely and then auctioning it

off to incumbent wireless carriers would be a complex and expensive task, and

we are glad to see lawmakers, wireless industry players, technology companies

and consumer advocates all coming together to make quicker, smarter and better

use of this band by sharing it."