NTIA Slates First Stakeholder Meeting
The National Telecommunications & Information
Administration will hold its first privacy multistakeholder meeting July 12.
The subject, as expected, will be a code of conduct for applications and
interactive services on mobile devices.
It is the first in a planned series of such stakeholder
meetings.
The White House has charged NTIA, its chief telecom policy
advisor, with getting stakeholders together on a voluntary privacy bill of
rights enforceable by the Federal Trade Commission. The White House is also
looking to get legislative muscle behind the bill of rights, but in the
meantime is pushing industry players to commit voluntarily. Violators of that
commitment could then be the target of FTC action under its charter to go after
"false and deceptive" claims.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.