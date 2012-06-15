NTIA Slates First Stakeholder Meeting

The National Telecommunications & Information

Administration will hold its first privacy multistakeholder meeting July 12.

The subject, as expected, will be a code of conduct for applications and

interactive services on mobile devices.

It is the first in a planned series of such stakeholder

meetings.

The White House has charged NTIA, its chief telecom policy

advisor, with getting stakeholders together on a voluntary privacy bill of

rights enforceable by the Federal Trade Commission. The White House is also

looking to get legislative muscle behind the bill of rights, but in the

meantime is pushing industry players to commit voluntarily. Violators of that

commitment could then be the target of FTC action under its charter to go after

"false and deceptive" claims.