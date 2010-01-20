NTIA Sets Another $63 Million in Grants For Broadband Adoption

The National Telecommunications & Information

Administration just announced another $63 million in grants for broadband

adoption, part of the $7 billion-plus being handed out by the Department of

Commerce and the USDA as part of the broadband portion of the stimulus program.

The new grants are a mix of infrastructure and adoption

programs, including a Michigan State University

computer center and a University

of Massachusetts adoption

education program.

The newest grants go to Massachusetts,

Michigan and North Carolina and come a day after NTIA

released new bidding rules it hopes will make it easier for the second, and

final, round of bidding starting next month.

NTIA has given out about $200 million so far.