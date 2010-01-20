NTIA Sets Another $63 Million in Grants For Broadband Adoption
The National Telecommunications & Information
Administration just announced another $63 million in grants for broadband
adoption, part of the $7 billion-plus being handed out by the Department of
Commerce and the USDA as part of the broadband portion of the stimulus program.
The new grants are a mix of infrastructure and adoption
programs, including a Michigan State University
computer center and a University
of Massachusetts adoption
education program.
The newest grants go to Massachusetts,
Michigan and North Carolina and come a day after NTIA
released new bidding rules it hopes will make it easier for the second, and
final, round of bidding starting next month.
NTIA has given out about $200 million so far.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.