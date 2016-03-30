NTIA Seeks Spectrum Policy Advisers

The National Telecommunications & Information Administration is looking for a few good spectrum policy advisers.

According to a copy of the notice published March 29 in the Federal Register, NTIA is seeking applications for its Department of Commerce Spectrum Management Advisory Committee (CSMAC), which advises the head of NTIA, in this case Larry Strickling.

NTIA, an arm of Commerce, is the "FCC" of government spectrum management and has been charged by the President, along with the FCC, to find more spectrum for wireless broadband through sharing, relinquishment and auctions.

NTIA is also the President's chief telecom policy advisor, so the committee would advise the adviser on a broad range of telecom issues, most notably, says Commerce, how the government can "license radio frequencies in a way that maximizes their public benefit; keep wireless networks as open to innovation as possible; and make wireless services available to all Americans."

Radio frequencies meaning those used by radio, TV and broadband.

The committee can have on fewer than five members and no more than 30, serving up to two-year hitches. The applicants, if chosen by the Secretary of Commerce, would begin their service in August 2016.

The goal is a committee with representation from "non-federal spectrum users; state, regional, and local sectors; technology developers and manufacturers; academia; civil society (the new, preferred, name for "public interest groups"); and service providers with customers in both domestic and international markets."

NTIA is particularly seeking candidates with strong engineering and technical backgrounds.

Applications are due by May 13 and can be emailed to: dreed@ntia.doc.gov. (for further information, contact David J. Reed at (202) 482–5955.