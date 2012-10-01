NTIA Seeks Comment on Public Safety Network

The National Telecommunications and Information

Administration has issued a notice

of inquiry seeking comment on how it should set up FirstNet, a nationwide,

interoperable public safety broadband network.

That comes just one business day after the FCC sought

comment on how it should structure the spectrum incentive auctions that will

pay for setting up and operating FirstNet.

The two newest FCC commissioners, Jessica Rosenworcel and

Ajit Pai, have already provided some input on the dovetailing of those two

efforts.

At the FCC's public meeting last week, Rosenworcel said:

"The auction revenues the Commission raises are designated to support the

first nationwide, interoperable, wireless broadband public safety network....

We cannot divorce the choices this agency makes in developing these auctions

from the broader purposes in this legislation and the public safety needs of

the American people."

As a top telecom advisor to the Senate Commerce Committee,

Rosenworcel worked on the language of legislation establishing the emergency

broadband net.

Pai raised a concern about raising the money to pay for the

network. He is concerned that the way the FCC is proposing the forward auction --

the one in which broadcast spectrum is sold to the highest, presumably

wireless, bidder -- does not guarantee it will cover anything beyond paying off

the broadcasters who offered up spectrum in the reverse auction and covering

administrative costs and reimbursements.

"This is essentially like ending a traditional auction

as soon as the reserve price is met," Pai said. "In other words, the NPRM

envisions an auction with no net revenues. This means no money for the First

Responder Network Authority (FirstNet) to build out a nationwide, interoperable

public safety broadband network."

NTIA has given the public until Nov. 1 to weigh in on the

"conceptual architecture" of the network outlined in the first

FirstNet board of directors meeting Sept. 25, as well as on a business plan and

developing applications for public safety users. Comments can be e-mailed

to firstnetnoi@ntia.doc.gov.