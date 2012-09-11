NTIA Scraps Sept. 19 Mobile App Privacy Meeting
NTIA has canceled its planned Sept. 19 stakeholder meeting
on mobile app privacy so that those stakeholders can first attend informational
briefings with app developers, including a Sept. 19 briefing that will sub for
the NTIA-hosted meeting.
NTIA is holding a series of stakeholder meetings to
facilitate a framework for enforcing the Obama Administration's privacy Bill of
Rights, and decided to begin by tackling mobile apps.
At the last meeting on Aug. 29, various stakeholders,
including public interest groups, suggested that before the next meeting the
priority was to get a better understanding of just what his happening in the
mobile app space, and industry
players agreed to conduct briefings, now scheduled for Sept. 13, 14, 19,
and 28.
