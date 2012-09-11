NTIA Scraps Sept. 19 Mobile App Privacy Meeting

NTIA has canceled its planned Sept. 19 stakeholder meeting

on mobile app privacy so that those stakeholders can first attend informational

briefings with app developers, including a Sept. 19 briefing that will sub for

the NTIA-hosted meeting.

NTIA is holding a series of stakeholder meetings to

facilitate a framework for enforcing the Obama Administration's privacy Bill of

Rights, and decided to begin by tackling mobile apps.

At the last meeting on Aug. 29, various stakeholders,

including public interest groups, suggested that before the next meeting the

priority was to get a better understanding of just what his happening in the

mobile app space, and industry

players agreed to conduct briefings, now scheduled for Sept. 13, 14, 19,

and 28.