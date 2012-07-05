NTIA Says It Will Work to Accommodate Remote Privacy Stakeholders

The Obama administration's telecom advisory arm says it is

reaching out to ensure stakeholders can participate interactively at its

upcoming meeting on implementing the administration's privacy bill of rights.

The National Telecommunications and Information

Administration (NTIA), which is hosting the first of a series of meetings on

privacy on July 12, has agreed to have staffers act as proxies for those not

able to attend in person to relay questions and comments, and the meeting is

being webcast -- but the groups, which include the ACLU, Center for Digital

Democracy and Consumers Union, say that is inadequate.

"NTIA is working to ensure that all stakeholders - both

those in the room and those viewing the webcast - are able to participate meaningfully

in the July 12 multistakeholder meeting," said an NTIA spokesperson.

"More than 400 people have indicated that they will participate in person

or remotely. NTIA is committed to providing to remote participants an

opportunity to express their views that is comparable to what in-person

participants will have," said the spokesperson, adding that NTIA

recognizes the resource constraints on the groups and others and saying NTIA

would "continue to evaluate how to ensure robust participation by all

stakeholders in future meeting."

The groups called for real-time remote, interactive, accessto the meeting,

which will focus on mobile privacy.