NTIA,RUS Move Broadband Bid Deadlines
The
National Telecommunications & Information Administration and the USDA said
Tuesday that they have granted extensions on certain bidding categories for the
second round of broadband stimulus funding as part of the Broadband Technology
Opportunities Program or BTOP.
Applicants
for Comprehensive Community Infrastructure projects will get until March 26 to
file to NTIA, while computer center and sustainable adoption bids will get no
extra time. Applications to the USDA's Rural Utility Service for infrastructure
projects will have until March 29.
All
bids had been due March 15, and NTIA chief Larry Strickling had said as
recently as last Friday (Feb. 28) that the deadline for all applications was
not moving.
