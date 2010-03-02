NTIA,RUS Move Broadband Bid Deadlines

The

National Telecommunications & Information Administration and the USDA said

Tuesday that they have granted extensions on certain bidding categories for the

second round of broadband stimulus funding as part of the Broadband Technology

Opportunities Program or BTOP.

Applicants

for Comprehensive Community Infrastructure projects will get until March 26 to

file to NTIA, while computer center and sustainable adoption bids will get no

extra time. Applications to the USDA's Rural Utility Service for infrastructure

projects will have until March 29.

All

bids had been due March 15, and NTIA chief Larry Strickling had said as

recently as last Friday (Feb. 28) that the deadline for all applications was

not moving.