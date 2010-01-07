NTIA, Rural Utilities Service Launch BroadbandMatch

Just think of it as match.com for broadband applicants.

The National Telecommunications & Information

Administration and the Agriculture Department's Rural Utilities Service have

unveiled an online tool, BroadbandMatch to help match up potential partners in broadband rollout projects.

The agencies are teaming to hand out over $7 billion in

broadband stimulus funds. While the first round of bidders is already in the

can and winners are being announced over the next several weeks, the second

round has yet to start.

For that round, bidders will be able to go to the Web site

to find partners for project. Say, an infrastructure company might hook up with

a school, library or hospital--all anchor institutions getting special

consideration for money.

Anybody looking to bid can post their profiles

online--though the idea is to post attractive features like how much money they

are willing to kick in rather than eye color or favorite band.

"In the first funding round, many applicants wanted to form

partnerships but didn't know how best to locate other organizations with

similar aims and complementary resources," said NTIA Administrator Larry

Strickling in announcing the online effort. "BroadbandMatch is a tool to help

stakeholders collaborate, which can spur the highest caliber, most effective

proposals for this crucial Recovery Act funding."

NTIA has promised to take steps to improve the bidding

process easier after criticisms from industry, public advocacy groups, Congress

and the Government Accountability Office.