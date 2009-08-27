NTIA Reports 2,200 Bidders For $28 Billion in Broadband Stimulus Money

According to the National Telecommunications & Information Administration, almost 2,200 bidders have applied for almost $28 billion in broadband stimulus grant and loan money, or almost seven times the $4 billion currently available for broadband deployment and adoption.

That is according to an NTIA summary of the bids, which were due to NTIA last week.

The bidders committed another $10.5 billion of their own money in matching funds, meaning over $38 billion in proposed projects.

More than 320 applications sought almost $2.5 billion for broadband awareness, training, access and support, and another 360 applications for a total of $1.9 billion for computer centers to expand access.

The rest was for infrastructure projects for unserved and underserved areas, with requests to both NTIA and the Department of Agriculture's Rural Utilities Service.

NTIA will announce the winners starting in November. This is the first of three planned bidding rounds for the $7.2 billion in funds for broadband earmarked in the economic stimulus package.