NTIA to Pitch Broadband Loan Successes

The House Subcommittee on Communications &

Technology has scheduled a hearing May 16 on "broadband loans and

grants," and the Obama Administration is expected to argue that those

programs are generating jobs and spurring innovation.

Republican House leaders, and some cable

operators, have expressed concerns about how the broadband loans and grants

funded by the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act are being spent. The

National Telecommunications & Information Administration oversees the BTOP

grant program, while the Agriculture Department's Rural Utilities Service

Handles broadband loans funded by the stimulus money.

According to a source, look for NTIA to highlight the

following at the hearing:

NTIA grantees say they

have:

Deployed or upgraded more than 45,000 miles of

broadband infrastructure

Installed more than 29,000 workstations in

public computer centers

Instituted programs that have led to more than

260,000 new broadband subscribers including some businesses

Approximately 300 interconnection agreements

in the works

NTIA will also argue that

its BTOP projects are "generally" on track, are creating jobs, spurring

economic growth, and that it "vigorously" overseeing them to make sure they

complete them on schedule and budget.