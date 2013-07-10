NTIA Issues RFIs on FirstNet

The National Telecommunications & Information Administration has issued 10 requests for information (RFIs) from vendors and others on a couple of key options for creating FirstNet, a nationwide interoperable public safety network.

That is the network that will be paid for from the proceeds of the broadcast incentive auctions.

"These RFIs will enable FirstNet to gather input from equipment manufacturers, service providers and other stakeholders on possible models and partnership and technology platforms,' said FirstNet general manager Bill D'Agostino of the RFIs.

Those RFIs include antenna systems, microwave backhaul, satellite services, transmission and transport, data center services, network management and operations centers and a network service platform.