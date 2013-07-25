NTIA Issues Draft Mobile App Code of Conduct

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration

Thursday released a draft of a voluntary mobile app code of conduct, the result

of a multistakeholder process spurred by the Obama Administration's push for an

online privacy "bill of rights."

The code essentially directs app developers and publishers

to provide consumers with short-form notices, in multiple languages where

appropriate, on how information is collected and shared by the app.

The notices, says the code, should include:

"(a) the collection of [various] types of data

and whether or not consumers know that it is being collected; b) a means

of accessing a long form privacy policy, if any exists; c) the sharing of

user-specific data, if any, with third parties listed in Section II.B as

defined below; and d) the identity of the entity providing the app."

The notices need to be easy to read and understand and must

include whether the app collects biometrics, browser history, phone logs,

contacts, financial info, health or medical info, location information or user

files.

The notice does not have to be included if the collection is

incidental and actively submitted by a user through an open field, rather than

being encouraged to submit that specific data.

The notice should also include whether that info is

transmitted to ad networks, carriers, consumer data resellers, data analytics

providers, government entities, operating systems and platforms, other apps and

social networks.

The notice is not required for sharing data with third

parties if there is a contract between the app and the third party that limits

use of the data to provide a service to or on behalf of the app or the contract

prohibits sharing the consumer data with other third parties.

Notice is not required if the data is not identified or

de-identified if steps are taken to insure it cannot be re-associated with a

specific individual.

The code encourages flexibility and creativity in creating

the notice, so long as the font stands out and the notice is easily accessible.

CTIA: The Wireless Association did not outright

endorse the code, but praised the process encouraged its members to kick the

tires on the code. "CTIA has been encouraged by the experience of parties

working together in the multistakeholder process," it said in a statement.

"While member companies will need to evaluate the final Code thoroughly,

CTIA supports company consideration of the draft Code of Conduct for voluntary

adoption and support."